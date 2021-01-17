PM Modi will flag off 8 trains today to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

New Delhi: Aiming to facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya today via video conferencing.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion. The flagging off ceremony will be held at 11 am today.

The trains to be flagged off include 09103/04 Kevadiya-Varanasi Mahamana Express (Weekly), 02927/28 Dadar-Kevadiya Express (Daily), 09247/48 Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Janshatabdi Express (Daily), 09145/46 Nizamuddin - Kevadia Sampark Kranti Express (Bi-Weekly), 09105/06 Kevadia - Rewa Express (Weekly), 09119/20 Chennai - Kevadia Express (Weekly), 09107/08 Pratapnagar-Kevadia MEMU train (Daily) and 09109/10 Kevadiya-Pratapnagar MEMU train (Daily).