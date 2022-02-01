PM Modi wants Opposition to cooperate during Budget session :MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad

New Delhi: Union Minister Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants both- the ruling party and the Opposition to cooperate during the Budget is being presented.

"PM Modi expects that every group - be it the ruling side or the Opposition - should sit together and listen to the presenting of the Budget and cooperate", Karad said.



Prime Minister earlier on Monday said that open discussion is important during the upcoming Budget session on February 1.

The Prime Minister urged all the leaders to discuss with an open heart and asked the Opposition to have a healthy debate in the Parliament.

"I hope that all MPs will discuss on the Budget Session with an open heart and will take the nation towards development. Open discussion is important", PM Modi said ahead of Budget Session.

Amid anticipation and expectations from the Union Budget this time, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Central governments Budget for 2022-2023 in Parliament at 11 am on Tuesday.

The Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha soon after the Lower House will assemble at 11 am.

Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2022-23.

An hour after the conclusion of the presentation of the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, the Finance Minister will table the Budget in the Rajya Sabha, a statement (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government for the year 2022-23.

The Minister will also the table, a copy each (in English and Hindi) of Medium-term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and Macro-Economic Framework Statement under section 3 (1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.

People from all sectors are eager to know whether this Budget will be able to alleviate the pain of the man on the street by addressing the issues of inflation and job creation.

Besides, healthcare, education, industry, expenditure on the ambitious infrastructure are among various platforms to be impacted by the Budget.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:21 AM IST