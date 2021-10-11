PM Modi, VP Naidu and others pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and countless other netizens on Monday paid tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on his 119th birth anniversary. Popularly referred to as JP or Lok Nayak, the freedom fighter and activist was dubbed the "Hero of Quit India Movement". He is also remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Narayaran was one of the driving forces behind the formation of the Janata Party during the Emergency period. Today's Bharatiya Janata Party incidentally is a successor of sorts to the Janata Party, with the bulk of its initial rank and file members being made up of Jana Sangh members.

"Tributes to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He was a remarkable personality, who left an indelible mark on India’s history. He devoted himself to public welfare initiatives and was at the forefront of protecting India’s democratic ethos. We are deeply inspired by his ideals," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, an iconic revolutionary and social crusader, was one of the main architects of modern India. He became a glowing symbol of India’s fight against corruption and anti-democratic conduct. On his Jayanti, let’s rededicate ourselves to JP's ideals," added Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

"Tributes to the freedom fighter, Bharat Ratna, Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan ji on his birth anniversary. An icon of democracy, his ideals have inspired generations," wrote Union Minister and former CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

"Humble tributes to freedom fighter, social reformer and civil rights activist Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. His contribution to the Quit India Movement and the crusade for democratic rights during the Emergency will be remembered with great respect," added Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:43 PM IST