PM Modi Visits Hooghly River Banks In Kolkata, Urges Voters For Phase 2 Polls | VIDEO

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning had spent time on the banks of the Hooghly River in Kolkata and also asked people to vote in the second phase.

Taking to X, Modi pledged to develop the state and river Hooghly if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power.

“The Ganga holds an extremely special place in the heart of every Bengali. It can be said that the Ganga flows right through the soul of Bengal. The sacred waters of the Ganga carry forward the eternal consciousness of the entire civilization. This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time by the banks of the Hooghly River—as an opportunity to express my gratitude to Ma Ganga. I also met morning walkers and boatmen. The tireless hard work of the boatmen is truly commendable. Standing on the banks of the Hooghly, I reaffirmed our commitment to working toward the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of our great Bengali society,” said Modi sharing pictures of his boat ride and mentioning it as ‘a very special morning’.

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Gauranga Biswas, the boatman said that Modi had a boat ride for nearly one hour and he also had the chance to interact with the Prime Minister.

The boatman also mentioned that he was given Rs. 1000 for the ride.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that out of 152 constituencies that went for polls in the first phase on April 23, BJP has won at least 110 seats.

“I would like to congratulate the people of Bengal for voting in such a large number. I would also like to thank the Election Commission for conducting the election in a peaceful manner. In the second phase also we will have a large turnout which clearly shows that BJP would form the government. After May 4, Anga (Bihar), Banga (Bengal) and Kalinga (Odisha) will have a BJP government and PM Modi’s vision of developed India will come true,” mentioned Shah.

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Countering Shah’s claims Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her election campaign said that May 4 will prove it all and all the ‘dreams’ of capturing Bengal will be proven false.

“BJP will get a big ‘zero’ in this poll. They will be jealous of the clean win of the TMC,” said Mamata.

Dakshin Dinajpur highest turnout at 94.85 per cent,

Cooch Behar at 94.54 per cent,

Birbhum at 93.70 per cent,

Jalpaiguri at 93.23 per cent,

Murshidabad at 92.93 per cent.