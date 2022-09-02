PM Modi unveils new naval ensign, here's what you need to know about 'Nishaan'

New Naval Ensign | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled India's new Naval Ensign (flag) doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage. The flag was raised on indieniously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The flag replaces the British colonial emblem. The previous naval ensign prominently displays a cross of Saint George, the flag of England and other symbols.

However, the new ensign or Nishaan displays tricolour on the left hand corner and displays the naval crest on the right hand side. It also consists of a Sanskrit phrase Sham No Varunaha which means May Varuna be propititous. Lord Varuna in Hinduism is believed to be the God of oceans.

The new Naval Ensign was unveiled by PM today, during the commissioning of #INSVikrant, the first indigenously built Indian Aircraft Carrier and thus, an apt day for heralding the change of ensign. INS Vikrant will adorn the new White ensign with effect from its commissioning. pic.twitter.com/OxEJ2mQXfo — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

The naval ensign has been changed five times since 1950.

History of Naval ensign change

Indian navy was initially named Royal Indian Navy and was rechristened to Inian Navy on January 26, 1950. The naval ensign was then changed with Indian tricolour replacing the Union Jack in the canton. St George's Cross was however retained.

The George's cross was replaced with naval crest in the middle of Navy's flag in 2001 but the changes were reverted in 2004 after complaints said that the new flag was indistinguishable as the blue of the Navy crest merged with the skies and the sea.

The George's Cross was brought back but national emblem was christened in the middle of flag which underwent change in 2014 which saw addition of 'Satyamev Jayate' in Devanagari script were included below the Ashoka emblem.