PM Modi Treats NDA Leaders To Jhalmuri At Bharat Mandapam After Surpassing Nehru's Record; VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared jhalmuri with leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during a meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday, as alliance partners congratulated him on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister in continuous office.

The informal interaction came as NDA leaders gathered to mark a significant political milestone in the Prime Minister's career after he completed 4,399 consecutive days in office.

A video from the meeting showed PM Modi sharing the popular snack with alliance partners amid a warm and celebratory atmosphere.

Modi Surpasses Nehru's Long-Standing Record

With the completion of 4,399 continuous days in office on June 10, PM Modi officially surpassed the tenure record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

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The milestone places Modi at the top of the list of India's longest-serving Prime Ministers in uninterrupted office, marking more than twelve years of continuous leadership since first assuming office in May 2014.

During the meeting, NDA leaders applauded the achievement and extended their congratulations to the Prime Minister.

NDA Resolution Praises PM's Leadership

According to sources, an NDA resolution congratulating PM Modi was moved by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and seconded by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

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The resolution reportedly acknowledged the Prime Minister's leadership and highlighted his role in steering the alliance through multiple electoral victories and governance milestones.

The gathering also featured discussions on the coalition's future roadmap and priorities.

Group Photograph Marks Occasion

Following the meeting, PM Modi and NDA leaders posed together for a commemorative group photograph at Bharat Mandapam.

The images captured leaders from across the alliance standing alongside the Prime Minister as they marked the historic occasion.

The event combined political symbolism with a lighter moment as leaders interacted informally over snacks before formal proceedings concluded.

A Landmark In India's Political History

The Prime Minister's Office also acknowledged the achievement, describing it as a historic milestone in India's democratic journey.

PM Modi first assumed office in May 2014 and subsequently led the BJP to victories in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His tenure has witnessed the BJP's expansion across several regions of the country and the consolidation of the NDA as a major political force.

While Jawaharlal Nehru remained Prime Minister from Independence until his death in 1964, PM Modi has now surpassed Nehru's record for the longest uninterrupted tenure by a democratically elected Prime Minister.