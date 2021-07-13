PM Modi to visit Varanasi on 15th July, to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1500 crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 15 shall be visiting Varanasi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects during the visit. PM Modi shall be visiting at multiple inaugral sites during the visit.

Here's a line up of the events:

At 11 am, Prime Minister will inaugurate various public projects and works, including a 100 bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga and three lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi Ghazipur Highway.

Projects worth around Rs. 744 crores will be inaugurated.