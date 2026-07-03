PM Modi To Visit New Zealand Next Week, PM Christopher Luxon Announces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make his first official visit to New Zealand next week following the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement | X

New Delhi, July 3, 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced on Friday. While confirming the visit through a post on social media, Luxon did not reveal the exact dates of Modi's trip.

"I'm delighted to announce Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week," Luxon said, describing the visit as an important milestone in bilateral ties.

I’m delighted to announce Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week.



India is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies, and a country of enormous importance to New Zealand’s economic prosperity.



We are… — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) July 3, 2026

A New Chapter In Bilateral Ties

Highlighting India's growing global economic influence, Luxon said the country is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies and is vital to New Zealand's economic future. He said the two nations are taking their relationship to the next level through the New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement, signed in April.

According to Luxon, the agreement is expected to create jobs, boost exports and support stronger economic growth in New Zealand. He said it would also open up opportunities for New Zealand businesses by providing access to India's 1.4 billion-strong market, bringing more income to Kiwi communities, creating employment and lifting wages, PTI reports.

Trade Deal Strengthens Partnership

India and New Zealand signed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) earlier this year to boost trade in goods and services and encourage investment between the two countries. The agreement gives duty-free access to 100% of India's exports to New Zealand.

For India, the FTA provides greater access to a high-income, rules-based Pacific market and supports its broader Indo-Pacific economic strategy. For New Zealand, it offers more secure access to one of the world's fastest-growing major economies at a time of increasing uncertainty in global trade.

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The growing economic relationship is reflected in trade figures. Bilateral merchandise trade between India and New Zealand stood at $1.3 billion in 2024–25, while total trade in goods and services reached about $2.4 billion in 2024. Services trade alone touched $1.24 billion, driven by travel, IT and business services, underlining the expanding scope of cooperation between the two countries.

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