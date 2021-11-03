PM Modi to visit Kedarnath shrine on November 5, to unveil statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on November 5. He will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Temple, and inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and unveil the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya. The Samadhi has been reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods.

The PM will also address a public rally and inaugurate key infrastructure projects which have been completed, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. The projects have been completed at a cost of over Rs. 130 crore, the Central government said in a press release.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the Redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, First Aid and Tourist Facilitation Centre, Admin Office and Hospital, two Guest Houses, Police Station, Command & Control Centre, Mandakini Aasthapath Queue Management and Rainshelter and Saraswati Civic Amenity Building. PM Modi will also review and inspect the ongoing works along the Saraswati Aasthapath.

After the natural disaster in Kedarnath in 2013, its reconstruction was started in 2014. The entire reconstruction work at Kedarnath has been undertaken under the personal guidance of the Prime Minister, who has constantly reviewed and monitored the progress of the project and given his vision for the re-development works there.

On the occasion, programmes will also be organized at the Jyotirlingas & Jyotishpeeth across the country including Char Dhams(Badrinath, Dwarka, Puri and Rameshwaram). The programme will include the customary morning Aarti followed by Vedic chanting .

Ministry of Culture will organize cultural events at either premises of Jyotirlingas /Jyotishpeeth or nearby venue. The programmes will include Kirtan/Bhajan/Shiva Stuti in the local language or Sanskrit followed by a Classical dance performance based on Shiva Tandav or Ardhanreshwar Roop.

Wednesday, November 03, 2021