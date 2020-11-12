PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus today

A statement released by the University earlier read that Prime Minister Modi will through video conferencing unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed on the University campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm.

"Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. He inspired citizens to take pride in Indian civilisation, culture and its industrious spirit," the JNU Vice-Chancellor said in a statement.

PM Modi will inaugurate the two future-ready Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat and Rajasthan on Friday.

He will inaugurate the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar in Gujarat and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur in Rajasthan on November 13, the fifth Ayurveda Day, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

These institutions are expected to play global leadership roles in the growth and development of Ayurveda in the 21st century. The Ayurveda Day is being observed every year from 2016, on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanti. This year it falls on November 13, 2020.

