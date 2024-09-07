 PM Modi To Not Address UNGA Debate This Time, Jaishankar To Represent India
PM Modi is travelling to the US, but he will not be addressing the UNGA debate and will be attending a community outreach event in Long Island. He will then attend United Nations' 'Summit of the Future' event.

Rahul M
Updated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
(File image) PM Modi | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be addressing United Nations General Assembly debate scheduled to take place later this year and India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will be representing India instead on September 28. PM Modi will be travelling to New York though, to attend a major community event at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island. The event is slated to take place on September 22. PM Modi will also be attending United Nations' 'Summit of the Future' on September 22-23. This summit is focussed on global co-operation for challenges that await humanity.

The general debate of the 79th UNGA session is scheduled to be held between September 24 and September 30. The summit will see major world leaders addressing the world. US President Joe Biden will address the assembly as well. This will be his last address to the UNGA as president of the United States as a new president will be elected in the presidential elections slated to take place in November this year. The contest will be between Republican Party nominee Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Kamlaa Harris.

Modi's last address to the UNGA came in September 2021. He visited UN headquarters in June 2022.

The community event in Long Island has seen registration from over 24,000 Indian-Americans. PM Modi held his first such event at Madison Square Garden in 2014. This upcoming event marks the 10-year anniversary of the event.

Press Trust of India (PTI) said that registrations for PM Modi's event came through 590 community organisations in the US. There was a huge response from the tri-state area.

US President Joe Biden Renews Call For Assault Weapons Ban After Georgia School Shooting
PM Modi's community outreach events in the US have in past, drawn huge crowds. Last such event was 'Howdy Modi' which was held in Houston in 2019. The event had witnessed enthusiastic participation from Indian-Americans.

