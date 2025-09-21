 PM Modi To Lay Foundation Of Rajasthan’s Second Nuclear Power Plant In Banswara On September 25
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Jaipur: After Rawatbhata, Rajasthan to get its second nuclear power plant on the banks of the Mahi River in Banswara. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of this 2800 MW power plant on September 25th.

The proposed power plant is a joint venture of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (51%) and National Thermal Power Corporation (49%) and will house four pressurized heavy water reactors of 700 MWe capacity each. This ambitious project is likely to cost Rs 40,000 crore.

This will be the second atomic power station in Rajasthan after Rawatbhatta, where seven nuclear reactors are operational and the eighth one—a 700 MWe—is nearing completion.

Meanwhile, the local MP Rajkumar Roat of the Bhartiya Adiwasi Party has opposed the project, alleging that the land belonging to the tribals has been acquired in violation of the law.

"The Mahi Project power plant would prove disastrous for the region. The project involved the acquisition of land belonging to tribal communities, violating the law. Demands for justifiable compensation for displaced tribals have not been fulfilled,” said MP Roat in his social media post.

