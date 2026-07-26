PM Modi To Interact With Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 Participants Today | X / IANS

New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 on Sunday at 4.30 pm through video conferencing.

According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 on 26 July 2026 at 4:30 P.M. via video conferencing.”

The programme has been implemented through MY Bharat and is aimed at strengthening development and community participation in India’s border villages. The PMO said the initiative has been designed in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming frontier villages into active contributors to the country’s development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 on 26 July 2026 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing: PMO pic.twitter.com/vhjNRIdEZv — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2026

Focus On Border Village Development

The official statement noted, “The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, has been conceptualised to realise Prime Minister’s vision of treating India’s border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.”

The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 was conducted in two phases between June 4 and June 30, 2026, covering 74 vibrant villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. More than 400 young participants, representing every State and Union Territory, were selected through a nationwide online quiz competition that attracted participation from over three lakh youth.

During the programme, participants stayed with local communities to gain first-hand experience of life in India’s border regions. They were involved in a wide range of community-based activities, including Swachhta drives, awareness campaigns on government schemes, Yuva Sammelans, cultural exchange programmes, tree plantation drives, Mini Model Panchayat simulations, interactions with local artisans, and visits to institutions of strategic importance.

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Participants Gain Field Exposure

Highlighting the programme’s broader objectives, the PMO stated, “The programme provided participants with first-hand exposure to the socio-economic landscape, cultural heritage and developmental aspirations of India’s frontier regions, while fostering community participation, national integration and a deeper understanding of the strategic importance of border villages.”

The interaction with the participants is expected to provide an opportunity for the Prime Minister to hear their experiences from the field and reinforce the government’s focus on inclusive development and the strategic importance of India’s border villages. The initiative forms part of the broader vision of building a Viksit Bharat by ensuring that remote frontier communities play an active role in the nation’s growth and development.

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