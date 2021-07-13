PM Modi to interact with CMs of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala over COVID-19 situation on July 16

PM Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Kerala at 11 am on July 16 via video conferencing.

This comes after PM Modi on Tuesday took stock of the COVID-19 situation with chief ministers of the north-eastern states and praised them for building infrastructure to combat the pandemic.

During the interaction with chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states through video conferencing, PM Modi said it is a matter of concern that big crowds are thronging hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing. He also said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to combat the third wave of the pandemic.

The virtual meeting was attended by chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, as also by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, among others.

