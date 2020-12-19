PM Modi to deliver keynote address at ASSOCHAM foundation week today

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will also present the 'ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award' to Ratan Tata, who will receive the award on behalf of the TATA Group.

ASSOCHAM was established in 1920 by promoter chambers representing all regions of India. It has over 400 chambers and trade associations in its fold and serves over 4.5 lakh members across India.

Meanwhile, on Friday, PM Modi asserted that the farm laws were not brought overnight and even opposition parties advocated such laws but are criticising these reforms now as they are upset because Modi has done it, and said the government was ready "with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility" to allay any concerns over the issue.

The Prime Minister's fresh overtures came during an address to farmers of Madhya Pradesh even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed hope of resolving the issue of protesting farmers before the new year. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, continued to protest at Delhi borders for more than three weeks as formal talks between the government and representatives of farmers' unions remained deadlocked with protesting agriculturalists refusing to accept anything less than a repeal of the newly enacted laws.

As the farmers' protest continued for the fourth week, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) said the issue of the ongoing farmers' protests against three new farm laws needs to be resolved by the government and not the Supreme Court.

(with inputs from agencies)