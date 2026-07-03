PM Modi To Dedicate India's First Greenfield Refinery-Cum-Petrochemical Complex In Rajasthan On June 4

PM Modi | File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Saturday to dedicate the country's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex developed at Pachpadra in Balotra, Rajasthan. He will inaugurate the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport and launch the Modified UDAN scheme as well.

Developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan, the 9 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex was scheduled to inaugurate in April this year, but the ceremony had to be postponed due to a massive fire in the central unit of the refinery just a day before the inauguration.

The state-of-the-art complex developed with a cost of ₹79,450 crore integrates refining and petrochemical production, with a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA. The refinery features a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26%, aligning with global benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability.

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PM Modi will launch the Modified UDAN Scheme as well. With an allocation of ₹28,840 crore over the next 10 years, the scheme aims to accelerate the next phase of aviation-led development with a vision of “Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik”.

The scheme also continues Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support of over ₹10,000 crore for airlines, ensuring sustained regional operations while encouraging gradual commercial viability. The initiative includes the procurement of indigenous aircraft and helicopters, such as HAL Dhruv and Dornier platforms, to enhance connectivity and operations in underserved regions.

On the occasion, the PM will lay the foundation of the second phase of the Jaipur Metro as well.