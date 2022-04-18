PM Modi to begin Gujarat tour from today, WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus to join him

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from April 18-20. On April 18, at around 6 pm, Prime Minister will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar. On April 19, at around 9:40 am, he will dedicate it to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha.

Subsequently, at around 3:30 pm, he will lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. On April 20, at around 10:30 am, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. Thereafter, at around 3:30 pm, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, will also be present during the three-day visit. He will participate in a few events alongside PM Modi.

Ghebreyesus will arrive in Rajkot on Monday and spend the night there before joining PM Modi on Tuesday in Jamnagar for the laying of the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM).

In a tweet today, PM Modi wrote, "Starting tomorrow, 18th April, I will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat during which I will join programmes in Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Jamnagar and Dahod. These programmes will cover different sectors and will boost 'Ease of Living' for people." "Upon reaching Gujarat tomorrow, I will visit the Vidya Samiksha Kendra. This modern centre leverages data and technology in order to improve learning outcomes. I will also interact with those who are working in the education sector," PM Modi tweeted.

The programme in Banaskantha will take place on April 19 at the impressive Banas Dairy complex. "A new dairy complex and potato processing plant will also be inaugurated. Both these projects will empower local farmers and contribute to value addition in the agro-dairy space," he tweeted.

He further tweeted, "It is a matter of great pride for every Indian that on the afternoon of the 19th, the foundation stone of the @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be laid. This Centre will add strength to the efforts of using traditional forms of medicine to further global wellness."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 07:48 AM IST