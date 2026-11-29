PM Modi To Attend Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Centenary Closing Ceremony In Delhi Today | X - narendramodi

New Delhi, Nov 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Sunday evening.

According to an official press release, the Prime Minister will attend the programme at 6 p.m. and address the gathering on the occasion.

The event will mark the conclusion of the year-long celebrations commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Assamese singer, composer, lyricist, filmmaker and writer, whose contributions have left a lasting impact on India’s cultural landscape.

Bhupen Hazarika’s Life And Cultural Legacy

Dr Hazarika, born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, Assam, was fondly known as ‘Sudhakantha’ and the ‘Bard of the Brahmaputra’. He played a significant role in bringing the folk traditions and cultural richness of Assam and the Northeast to a wider national and international audience.

Through his music and creative works, Hazarika gave expression to the aspirations, struggles and emotions of ordinary people. His compositions transcended linguistic and geographical boundaries, connecting people through themes of humanity, equality and social harmony.

Humanist Ideals And Prestigious Honours

Apart from his artistic achievements, Hazarika was also recognised for his humanist outlook and contributions to society. His works consistently highlighted human dignity, universal brotherhood and the importance of social cohesion.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian music, cinema and culture, he received several prestigious honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2019.

Year-Long Birth Centenary Celebrations

The birth centenary celebrations began on September 8, 2025, offering an opportunity to revisit his contributions to music, literature, cinema and society. The year-long programmes also highlighted the continuing relevance of his ideals and the timeless appeal of his creative legacy.

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“The celebrations also highlighted the relevance of his ideals, the timeless appeal of his creative genius and his message of humanity, harmony and universal brotherhood,” said the press release.

The closing ceremony will bring the celebrations to an end while paying tribute to the life, work and enduring cultural legacy of one of India’s most celebrated artists.

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