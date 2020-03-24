PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm to discuss fears around COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will address the nation relating to the menace of coronavirus.

PM Modi’s speech will be telecast at 8 pm, much like it was last week.

PM Modi had earlier told people to take social distancing more seriously, as not isolating yourself at this time would just add to the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, PM Modi had even called for a Janta Curfew, which was successfully imposed on Sunday.