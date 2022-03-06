PM Modi to address nation on 'Janaushadi Diwas' tomorrow; all you need to know about aim of this medicine day

The entire nation on March 7 observes Jan Aushadhi Divas or Generic Medicine Day with an aim to create awareness about the use of generic medicines among the people. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is a noble ambition by Indian Department of Pharmaceuticals which is now making a great influence on masses in its endeavour to deliver quality medicines at an affordable price. The day was first celebrated in the year 2019 making it the fourth-celebration this year. Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers kicked off the Janaushadhi Diwas Week from 1st March to 7th March 2022.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 05:56 PM IST