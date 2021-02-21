PM Modi to address meeting of BJP national office-bearers today

A BJP release on Saturday said the meeting will be held at the NDMC convention centre in the national capital from 10 am to 5 pm.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the meeting. It will be chaired by party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda," the release said. PM Modi will inaugurate the meeting and address it.

Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge and state chiefs will participate in the meeting, the release said.

Today's meeting, which will also be attended by BJP state unit presidents, assumes significance as it comes amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws.

The farmer union leaders have been trying to spread their agitation in other parts of the country while stepping up their attack on the Modi government.

The BJP is also readying for the assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, which has been eyed by the saffron organisation as its next big prize as its footprint spreads across the country.

Meanwhile, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday held a meeting with the party's national general secretaries over Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

BJP leaders including Arun Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Tarun Chugh, Dilip Saikia, CT Ravi, Dushyant Gautam and Daggubati Purandareswari attended the meeting at the party's headquarters in the national capital. The leaders also discussed party's organisational activities and farmers' agitation.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)