PM Modi to address joint session of US Congress on June 22 during his state visit

This invitation is considered one of the greatest honors bestowed upon foreign dignitaries by Washington.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
article-image

The U.S. Congress leaders announced on Friday that they have extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a speech at a joint gathering of the House of Representatives and Senate on June 22. This invitation is considered one of the greatest honors bestowed upon foreign dignitaries by Washington.

It is worth noting that Mr. Modi had previously addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress in 2016.

In a letter to PM Modi, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, "During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India's future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face."

Later this month, PM Modi is scheduled to embark on a state visit to Washington DC. The preparations for this visit have been underway for months, with Indian officials organizing the logistical details for PM Modi's inaugural state visit under the Biden administration.

“President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023,” the announcement had confirmed, adding that the visit will “affirm the deep and close partnership” between the two countries and their people to people ties.

The visit was confirmed by the government, with the intention of highlighting the increasing significance of the bilateral relationship.

article-image

