PM Modi thanks Japan for hosting 'well-organised' Tokyo Olympics 2020, congratulates Indian contingent for their 'stupendous performance'

As the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Japanese government and its people for hosting the "well-organised" Games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "A special thank you to the Government and people of Japan, especially Tokyo for hosting the well-organised games." "To host it so successfully, in such times, gave out a strong message of resilience. It also demonstrated how sports is a great unifier," he added.
The Prime Minister also congratulated the Indian contingent for their "stupendous performance" at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. For the unversed, with seven medals (one gold, two silver and four bronze), India recorded its best ever tally at the Olympics.
"As #Tokyo2020 draws to a close, I would like to congratulate the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the games. They personified the best of skill, teamwork and dedication. Every athlete who represented India is a champion," PM Modi tweeted.
He further said that this is the time to keep working to further popularise sports at the grassroots so that new talents emerge and get the opportunity to represent India in the times to come.
The medals India has won has certainly made our nation proud and elated, he added.
Meanwhile, at the closing ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020, wrestler Bajrang Punia entered the stadium holding aloft India's flag and joined flag-bearers of other national Olympic contingents to mark the end of 17-days of the Games, which saw athletes from over 200 countries participating.
Punia along with flag bearers of other countries walked into the centre of the stadium and formed a ring around a dias as the whole area lit up to celebrate the hard work of everyone associated with the Tokyo Olympics that witnessed sporting excellence across 33 sports.
This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors.