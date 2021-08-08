PM Modi thanks Japan for hosting 'well-organised' Tokyo Olympics 2020, congratulates Indian contingent for their 'stupendous performance'

As the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Japanese government and its people for hosting the "well-organised" Games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "A special thank you to the Government and people of Japan, especially Tokyo for hosting the well-organised games." "To host it so successfully, in such times, gave out a strong message of resilience. It also demonstrated how sports is a great unifier," he added.