'PM Modi Taps My Phone': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Surveillance, Renews One-On-One Debate Challenge | VIDEO

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday, November 13, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was getting his phone tapped, claiming that his mobile phone contained evidence supporting his allegations against the government.

During an Instagram question-and-answer session, Gandhi held up his mobile phone while speaking about the allegations exchanged between him and the Prime Minister over foreign influence and their respective political positions. He also renewed his challenge to Modi for a one-on-one public debate, claiming that such an interaction would expose the truth behind the allegations.

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The Congress leader questioned the Prime Minister's alleged surveillance of his phone and suggested that a direct public debate would establish who was being influenced by foreign powers.

'My Phone Has Evidence Of All Allegations': Rahul Gandhi

Holding up his mobile phone during the Instagram interaction, Gandhi claimed that it contained evidence supporting his allegations. He also alleged that the Prime Minister was getting his phone tapped.

The Congress leader referred to accusations of foreign influence being levelled against him and questioned the Prime Minister's position on similar allegations.

He suggested that a direct debate would establish who was receiving foreign assistance, who was being controlled by foreign powers and who was acting against national interests.

Rahul Gandhi Renews One-On-One Debate Challenge To PM Modi

During the same Instagram Q&A, Gandhi reiterated his demand for a direct public debate with Modi, arguing that discussions in Parliament were not an adequate alternative because he was allegedly prevented from raising several issues in the Lok Sabha.

He cited the farm laws, alleged 'vote chori', Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, China, General MM Naravane's book and matters related to Jeffrey Epstein, claiming that his microphone had been switched off when he attempted to raise these subjects.

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"I want that Narendra Modi makes allegations against me and I do the same to him. He can come; there will be a table, on one side there will be Narendra Modi ji and on the other side, it would be me," Gandhi said.

He added that he would have no objection if Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was appointed as the judge for the proposed debate.

"But I guarantee that the prime minister will not remain the PM after a one-on-one debate with me," he said.

BJP Maintains Parliament Is Appropriate Forum For Debate

Gandhi's renewed challenge comes amid an ongoing political exchange between the Congress and the BJP over allegations of foreign influence and the functioning of Parliament.

BJP leaders have previously argued that Parliament provides an appropriate platform for discussing issues raised by the Opposition. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also questioned Gandhi's repeated demand for a separate public debate, saying that the Lok Sabha is already available for such discussions.

The latest remarks add another dimension to the political confrontation, with Gandhi using his Instagram Q&A to level the phone-tapping allegation while once again challenging the Prime Minister to a direct public exchange.