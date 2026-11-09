PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy, Reiterates India's Stand On Ukraine Conflict

File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated India's position that the ongoing conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Zelenskyy shared his assessment of the latest developments concerning the ongoing conflict during the conversation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India reiterates peaceful resolution approach

Modi reaffirmed India's human-centric approach and said the country remained ready to contribute to all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Leaders discuss bilateral cooperation

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between India and Ukraine across various sectors for the mutual benefit of their people, the PMO said.

India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and has called for a peaceful settlement.