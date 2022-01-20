e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

PM Modi speaks to Parkash Singh Badal, enquires about his health

FPJ Web Desk
PM Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Punjab chief minister and veteran Akali leader Parkash Singh Badal, who has contracted COVID-19, to enquire about his health, reported news agency ANI.

Badal had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Ludhiana's Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma told PTI that Parkash Singh Badal tested positive for coronavirus. "He is stable", Sharma said.

Hospital's COVID-19 section incharge Rajesh Mahajan told PTI that the report of Badal's rapid antigen test was positive while the report of the RT-PCR test is yet to come. He said Badal has been admitted to a private room and all necessary investigations for complete evaluation have been conducted on him.

Badal's son and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met his father at the hospital in the evening.

"Visited DMCH Ludhiana to enquire about Badal Sahib's health. Spoke to him on video call. Felt good to see him in high spirits by the grace of Guru Sahib. I'm flooded with calls from his well-wishers. He is doing well, thanks to all your prayers," said Sukhbir in a tweet.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
