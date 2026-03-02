PM Modi Speaks To Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Says Safety Of Civilians Is ‘Utmost Priority’, Calls For End To Hostilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu amid rising Middle East tensions, stressing civilian safety and de-escalation | IANS

New Delhi, March 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation and emphasised the need to ensure the safety of civilians as a priority. PM Modi also reiterated "the need for an early cessation of hostilities."

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he held a telephonic conversation with Netanyahu and expressed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority.

Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities.@netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026

"Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," the Prime Minister wrote.

שוחחתי בטלפון עם ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו כדי לדון במצב האזורי הנוכחי. הבעתי את דאגתה של הודו לנוכח ההתפתחויות האחרונות, והדגשתי כי ביטחון האזרחים נמצא בעדיפות עליונה. הודו שבה ומדגישה את הצורך בהפסקת פעולות האיבה בהקדם.@netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026

In a subsequent post, he added, "I spoke by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. I expressed India's concern regarding the recent developments and emphasised that the security of citizens is the utmost priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities."

Call with UAE President

Furthermore, PM Modi also said he spoke with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the recent attacks on the UAE, expressing condolences over the loss of lives.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he conveyed India's solidarity with the UAE.

Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.



Thanked him for taking care of the Indian… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026

"Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability."

Context of escalating tensions

The conversation comes amid heightened tensions after a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media have confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the February 28 US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

