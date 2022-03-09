PM Modi speaks to Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, thanks him for facilitating evacuation of more than 6000 Indians through Ukraine-Hungary border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban and thanked him for facilitating evacuation of more than 6000 Indian nations through the Ukraine-Hungary border following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and agreed on the need to ensure an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue, a statement released from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"Prime Minister conveyed his warm thanks to His Excellency Orban and to the Hungarian government for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine - Hungary border. Prime Minister Orban conveyed his best wishes to the Indian medical students evacuated from Ukraine, and said that they could choose to continue their studies in Hungary if they wished. Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for this generous offer," it added.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in touch on the evolving situation and to continue their efforts to encourage an end to the conflict, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, the last big group of 600 Indian students evacuated from the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has boarded a special train from Lviv for Poland. They are likely to board flights to India on Thursday.

The students reached Lviv in western Ukraine from Poltava on another special train.

"Ambassador flags off special train with 600 Indian students from Sumy University at Lviv Railway Station. They will travel to Poland and are expected to board evacuation flights to India tomorrow. Be Safe Be Strong," the Indian embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 08:58 PM IST