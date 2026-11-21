Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @PTI_News

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Congress’s alleged failure to eradicate poverty despite ruling the country for decades and asserted that his government working with good intentions moved 50 crore people out of poverty.

PM Modi Slams Congress Over ‘Garibi Hatao’ Slogan

After dedicating the “Nitish Setu” to nation and unveiling various development projects worth Rs 34,470 crore, Modi told a gathering at Rajapakar in Vaishali district, Modi said, “Congress raised “Garibi Hatao’ slogans in the country for decades, misled the poor … but 50 crore people were uplifted from the poverty during the last 12 years. It happened because of our government`s will power.”

VIDEO | Kharagpur, West Bengal: At the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Break the limit, unlock the possibilities. Let me share a few examples with you today. Just think, until 20 years ago, poverty was considered a permanent problem in our country. Five decades ago, slogans were raised from the Red Fort about eradicating poverty. However, whenever it came to taking action at the policy level, the entire system would simply prepare files and sit idle."(Source: Narendra Modi YT)(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2026

Acknowledging former chief minister Nitish Kumar`s various initiatives for the growth of Bihar during his tenure, Modi said that Bihar`s people had lost their hope and faith over three decades ago as the state suffered despair for decades, Bihar became confident of ‘Sushshan’ under Nitish Kumar.

He said that Bihar was progressing fast with the efforts being made by chief minister and his team and with the blessings of Nitish Kumar.

“Before the NDA came to the power in the state in 2005, the scams were counted but now the investment data is counted, earlier state was known for crime data, now action against criminals is in focus,” he remarked.

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