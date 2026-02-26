PM Modi Scripts History! Indian Prime Minister Becomes 1st World Leader To Cross 100 Million Followers On Instagram

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a major digital milestone by becoming the first world leader and politician to cross 100 million followers on Instagram, showing his unparalleled global presence on social media.

Modi joined Instagram in 2014 and over the past decade, his account has grown steadily to become one of the most followed and highly engaged political profiles worldwide. His Instagram feed regularly features snapshots from official engagements, international visits, public outreach programmes, cultural events and personal reflections, helping him connect with a broad and diverse audience.

Modi's Follower's Double Than Donald Trump

With this feat, the Prime Minister now ranks number one among global leaders on Instagram, enjoying a massive lead over his international counterparts. His follower count is more than double that of US President Donald Trump, who stands second with around 43.2 million followers.

Other world leaders trail far behind. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has about 15 million followers, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva around 14.4 million, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approximately 11.6 million, and Argentine President Javier Milei about 6.4 million. Notably, the combined follower count of the next five major world leaders is still lower than Modi’s individual total.

The gap is equally stark within India’s political landscape. Modi is far ahead of all other Indian leaders on Instagram. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath follows with roughly 16.1 million followers, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has around 12.6 million.

PM Modi's strong resonance with younger audiences, both in India and abroad, reflects a broader shift in political communication towards visual and interactive digital platforms. The milestone highlights how social media, especially Instagram, has become a key tool for leaders to engage directly with citizens, bypassing traditional channels. For Modi, it continues to be a central pillar of outreach, governance messaging and public engagement in the digital age.