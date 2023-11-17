'Use Of AI To Create Deepfake Problematic, Came Across Fake Video Showing Me Singing:' PM Modi At BJP's Diwali Meet

PM Narendra Modi |

New Delhi: Addressing the menace of deepfake videos that have been doing rounds on social media in recent days, PM Modi on Friday (November 17) said that artificial intelligence for creating 'deepfake' is deeply problematic and urged the media to educate people on this subject.

PM Modi made the remarks while speaking on several issues during the 'Diwali Milan' program held at the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi on Friday (November 17).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central office in the national capital. Along with the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have also arrived at the event.

It is here that PM Modi spoke on the dangers of deepfake video and also referred to a recent video that made rounds on social media in which he was seen singing. Reports said that the PM told BJP party workers that the video was forwarded by those who liked PM Modi thinking that it was real.

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video

The debate over deepfakes gained momentum after a "deepfake" video made rounds on social media in which actress Rashmika Mandanna's face was used on another woman's body with the claim that the video was that of the actress.

The video was misleading as the original clip involved social media influencer Zara Patel.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna's face was used in the video by digitally manipulating it. As the video went viral, several people and netizens, called for action against such fake videos in general and the Rashmika Mandanna's video in particular.

🚨 There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India.



You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel.



This thread contains the actual video. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SidP1Xa4sT — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) November 5, 2023

Earlier, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had reacted strongly to the "deepfake" video targeting actress Rashmika Mandanna making rounds on social media and reminded the platforms to take down any such content that violates the IT rules of India. But the proliferation of such videos continue unabated on social media and are a cause of concern.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)