PM Modi Says BRICS Has 'Come Of Age', Calls For Unity To Deliver Global Results | X / ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday as India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit, bringing together leaders of the grouping for talks focused on cooperation and collective action.



Modi received Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other leaders at the summit venue.



From Consensus To Action



Addressing the BRICS Summit 2026, Modi said the grouping had reached a “coming of age” moment after two decades of growth and called on member nations to turn their unity and consensus into tangible results on the global stage, NDTV reports.

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His remarks signalled a push for BRICS to move beyond building consensus and demonstrate what that cooperation can deliver. With the grouping having established its own global identity over the past two decades, the emphasis is now on converting shared positions into outcomes.

Modi Underlines BRICS Approach.



The Prime Minister said BRICS had built its distinct identity by respecting different viewpoints and moving forward through consensus. He stressed that the grouping sought progress by taking everyone along rather than positioning itself against others.



“Today, BRICS, too, has reached a moment of ‘coming of age’. Over the past two decades, BRICS has established a distinct identity on the global stage. We respect each other’s perspectives and move forward through consensus. We strive to advance not by opposing anyone, but by taking everyone along. Now is the time for us to translate our unity and consensus within BRICS into tangible results on the global stage,” Modi said.

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‘Humanity First’ At The Centre



India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting Modi’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of “Humanity First”.

The theme also captures the broader message India is seeking to convey through its Chairship: cooperation among BRICS members should ultimately translate into practical results. Modi’s call for tangible outcomes puts that objective at the centre of the summit and sets the tone for the grouping as it enters what he described as its “coming of age” phase.