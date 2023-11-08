PM Modi Reacts To Nitish Kumar's Controversial Remarks On Women, Says Neither Bihar CM Nor INDIA Bloc 'Ashamed'

Twitter

In his first reaction on the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's controversial remarks on women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Janata Dal (United) leader on Wednesday saying neither Kumar nor the INDIA bloc was "ashamed" to make such statements. The Bihar chief minister has come under fire after the "ejaculate outside" remark he made in the state assembly on Tuesday while talking about population control in Bihar.

On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's statement, PM Narendra Modi says, "A big leader of the INDI alliance, 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan' used indecent language for women inside Assembly yesterday. They are not ashamed. No leader of the INDI alliance said a single word against it."

Without naming Kumar, PM Modi said, "A significant leader of the INDI alliance used abusive language for women inside the assembly yesterday. They are not ashamed. No leader of the INDI alliance said a single word against it. People who think like this about women, can they do anything good for you?"

कल आपने अखबार और टीवी पर एक घटना देखी होगी।



I.N.D.I Alliance के एक बहुत बड़े नेता, जो इनका झंडा लेकर घूम रहे हैं, उस नेता ने विधानसभा में माताओं-बहनों की उपस्थिति में ऐसी भद्दी भाषा में बातें की जिसकी कल्पना भी नहीं की जा सकती।



शर्म भी नहीं आई उनको।



I.N.D.I Alliance के एक भी… pic.twitter.com/zABwhs43BO — BJP (@BJP4India) November 8, 2023

Modi's remarks came during a speech in Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

Bihar CM's controversial statement

Kumar's comments during a recent Assembly session have drawn widespread criticism and condemnation. In the Bihar assembly on Tuesday, Kumar said that the literacy rate among women improved in the state. He explained that if girls were educated, it will help in curbing the population.

"When a woman is educated and she gets married, her husband is intimate with her regularly, especially during winters. This can contribute to a higher birth rate. Therefore, when a woman is educated, she is aware of this, she can tell her husband that don't do it inside (ejaculate) in the end. Do it outside," the Bihar chief minister said.

However, he issued an apology after the opposition attacked him over his statement.

"I apologise and I take back my words...," Kumar told reporters after BJP legislators did not let him to enter the legislative assembly.

