PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend greetings on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and other leaders extended their wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and expressed hope to overcome the global pandemic and work towards human welfare.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone's good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare. Eid Mubarak!"
Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind too greeted people on the occassion, calling for people to "rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the people in need".
"Let us all resolve to deal with this pandemic of Covid-19 by following all the rules and guidelines and work for the well-being of society and the country," he added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his “warm greetings and good wishes” to the people of the country on Eid-ul-Fitr.
"Greetings and warm wishes on ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’. I hope this day further strengthens the bonds of peace and harmony in our society. Wishing happiness and health to everyone. Eid Mubarak!," he tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his wishes. "In this difficult time, helping each other with brotherhood is the lesson of every religion - this is the tradition of our country. Eid Mubarak," he tweeted.
Many political leaders took to Twitter to extended their wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Here's a look at what they had to say:
The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr falls after a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan.
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers on the special day.