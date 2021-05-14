PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend greetings on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and other leaders extended their wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and expressed hope to overcome the global pandemic and work towards human welfare.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone's good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare. Eid Mubarak!"