PM Modi Praises Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's Environmental Efforts On His 54th Birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on his birthday on Sunday. The Prime Minister said that Yadav was making "admirable" efforts to improve the environmental conditions and boost sustainable development.

"Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav Ji. He is making admirable efforts to improve the environmental conditions and boost sustainable development. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Extends His Wishes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also wished the minister.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Honourable Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and MP from Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, Shri Bhupendra Yadav ji on his birthday. I pray to God for your good health and long life," Sharma posted on X.

Bhupender Yadav Takes Charge As Minister Of Environment, Forest & Climate Change

Bhupender Yadav took charge as the Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change in the third Modi government on June 11. He held the same portfolio in the previous Modi government after taking it over from Prakash Javadekar in July 2021. After assuming the charge, Yadav said that he would work with full readiness to discharge the responsibilities of the important ministry.

As the Environment Minister in the second Modi government, Bhupender Yadav was known for his strong defence of India's dependence on coal at international climate talks.

He has had many achievements when he held the portfolio previously. One of them was when India's climate actions were rated the fourth strongest in an annual performance index released by Germanwatch in 2023, up one place from the previous year.

The reintroduction of cheetahs in India, a ban on identified single-use plastic items, and an increase in Ramsar sites in India are other achievements of the ministry under his stewardship.

He was at the helm when India made crucial amendments to forest, wildlife, and environmental laws. Yadav's role as environment minister will be crucial with the country proposing to host the international climate talks (COP33) in 2028.

About Bhupender Yadav's Political Career

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he won Rajasthan's Alwar constituency defeating Congress' Lalit Yadav with a margin of 48,282 votes. This was his first contest in a Lok Sabha election.

He contested his first general election after serving as a party office-bearer for over two decades. From Rajasthan, Yadav has previously been a Rajya Sabha member representing the state since 2012, with a reelection in April 2018.