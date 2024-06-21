PM Modi Performs Yoga At Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre In Srinagar On 10th International Yoga Day; Watch

PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Yoga at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar, on the occasion of 10th International Yoga day.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will address the attendees and take part in the Common Yoga Protocol session, emphasizing the importance of Yoga in fostering physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Joining the Prime Minister will be Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, among others.

More than 7,000 participants from diverse backgrounds have assembled with the Prime Minister on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar to commemorate this event.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York. This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," underscores Yoga's essential role in promoting both personal well-being and societal harmony.