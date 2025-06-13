 PM Modi Pays Tribute To Vijay Rupani, Meets Family Of Former Gujarat CM Killed In AI-171 Crash
The Prime Minister expressed profound grief over the demise of the former CM in devastating plane mishap and also consoled his family members.

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family members of former Gujarat CM Vijaybhai Rupani. | X @narendramodi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family members of former Gujarat CM Vijaybhai Rupani, who was among the 241 deceased passengers of the tragic plane crash, and expressed solidarity with them in their hour of grief.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief,” he said while sharing pictures of meeting on his X handle.

PM Modi visited Vijaybhai Rupani’s residence after inspecting the Dreamline crash site, a medical students' hostel near the Ahmedabad airport and also meeting the injured at hospital. He was accompanied by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel.

article-image

PM Modi further took to his social media handle, to recall his fond association and interactions with the late Chief Minister, when they worked together.

“It is unimaginable that Vijaybhai is not in our midst. I’ve known him for decades. We worked together, shoulder to shoulder, including during some of the most challenging times. Vijaybhai was humble and hardworking, firmly committed to the Party's ideology,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister termed him a distinguished achiever in every aspect of life and also summed up his political journey.

“Rising up the ranks, he held various responsibilities in the organisation and went on to serve diligently as Gujarat’s Chief Minister. In every role assigned, he distinguished himself, be it in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, as Rajya Sabha MP, as Gujarat BJP President and as Cabinet Minister in the state government,” PM Modi informed.

Recalling his close association, PM Modi further wrote, “Vijaybhai and I also worked extensively when he was Gujarat CM. He ushered in many measures that enhanced Gujarat’s growth trajectory, particularly in boosting ‘Ease of Living.’ Will always cherish the interactions we had.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met those injured in the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, including the lone survivor. He assured them of all types of government assistance in tiding over the tough time.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

