PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers who died during encounter with terrorists in J&K's Handwara

A Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in an encounter at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area, officials said on Sunday.

Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

The Army officers were leading a team to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the terrorists, the officials said.

Well, while the entire country is battling the fight against coronavirus, our bravehearts have been constantly fighting against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, expressing sadness over the loss of the Army's finest personnel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice."

"I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs," he added.