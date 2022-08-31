PM Modi pays condolences to Sonia Gandhi on passing away of her mother, says 'my thoughts are with entire family'

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid condolences to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on the passing away of her mother, Paola Maino. Gandhi's mother passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday.

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

PM Modi in a tweet wrote, "Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family."

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi's mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and are said to have attended the funeral.

"Congress family expresses its deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Paola Maino, Congress president Mrs Sonia Gandhi's mother. We pray for the departed soul and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders expressed their condolences.

"It's very saddening to know about the demise of Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji's mother Mrs. Paola Maino ji. My deepest condolences to Sonia ji, Rahul ji, Priyanka ji and all family members. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. May the departed soul rest in peace," Gehlot said on Twitter.

Congress in-charge for media Pawan Khera also tweeted, "Deepest condolences to Sonia ji and the family at the passing away of her respected mother. May god give you all the strength to bear this loss." Another Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "My profound condolences on the sad demise of Hon'ble Congress President Mrs Sonia Gandhi ji's revered mother Mrs Paola Maino. May God give the Hon'ble Congress President and her family members the strength and fortitude to bear this unfortunate and tragic loss."

