PM Modi: Need To Probe Elements Behind Parliament Security Breach, Avoid Squabbling Over It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File photo

Breaking his silence on the shocking security breach at the Parliament on December 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the seriousness of the incident should not be "underestimated". Modi's reaction came four days after two young men stormed into the Lok Sabha chamber and threw smoke-emitting canisters amid the proceedings, while a man and a woman threw the canisters outside the Parliament and raised slogans.

"The seriousness of the incident that happened in Parliament should not be underestimated at all. Therefore, Speaker Sir is taking necessary steps with full seriousness. The investigating agencies are conducting a strict investigation. It is equally important to delve into what the elements and intentions behind this are. Solutions should also be found with a unified mind. Everyone should avoid debate or resistance on such topics," Modi told Hindi daily Dainik Jagran.