PM Modi Mourns Demise Of Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute, Recalls His Service To The Poor | X - narendramodi

New Delhi, Nov 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute, who passed away at the age of 72 while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi following a heart attack.

In a condolence message shared on X, PM Modi said: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ramrao Wadkute Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to society and emphasis on serving the poor and downtrodden. Equally noteworthy were his efforts to strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ramrao Wadkute Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to society and emphasis on serving the poor and downtrodden. Equally noteworthy were his efforts to strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.राज्यसभा खासदार श्री रामराव वडकुते जी यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त ऐकून अतिशय दुःख झाले. समाजसेवेतील त्यांचे योगदान तसेच गरीब आणि वंचित घटकांच्या सेवेसाठी त्यांनी दिलेले प्राधान्य यासाठी त्यांचे सदैव स्मरण केले जाईल. महाराष्ट्रात भाजप पक्ष संघटना बळकट करण्यासाठी त्यांनी केलेले प्रयत्नही तितकेच उल्लेखनीय होते. या दुःखद प्रसंगी त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या आणि चाहत्यांच्या दुःखात मी सहभागी आहे. ओम शांती. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2026

Maharashtra Leaders Express Grief

Several political leaders from Maharashtra also expressed grief over the MP's untimely demise and paid tributes to him.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar described the news as deeply painful and heartbreaking. In a post on X, he said, "The news of the tragic passing of Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute, Member of the Rajya Sabha, in Delhi following a severe heart attack is deeply painful and heartbreaking. At this difficult time, we share in the grief of the Vadkute family. Our prayer is that God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this sorrow".

Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal also expressed condolences, calling Wadkute's demise a major loss to society and politics.

Zirwal Pays Tribute To Wadkute

In his post on X, Zirwal said, “The news of the passing of Hon. Shri Ramraoji Wadkuwe, Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Kalmnuri in Hingoli district, following a severe heart attack, is deeply saddening and heartbreaking.”

He added, “His passing is a great loss to society and politics, and the void left by his departure can never be filled. Heartfelt tribute! May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give his family and all his relatives the strength to overcome this grief - this is my prayer.”

Supriya Sule Recalls Public Service

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule also paid tribute to the late parliamentarian, recalling his efforts to raise issues concerning ordinary people.

In her post on X, Sule said, “The news of the passing of MP Ramrao Vadkute is deeply saddening. He had only recently been elected to the Rajya Sabha. He always raised his voice for the concerns of ordinary people. As president of the Maharashtra Goat and Sheep Federation, he had made a mark through his work. He had also served as a member of the Legislative Council. We all share in the grief that has befallen the Vadkute family following his untimely passing. Heartfelt tribute.”

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Wadkute's Political Career And Contributions

Wadkute was a prominent political figure from the Marathwada region and widely recognised for his work on issues concerning the Dhangar community.

He began his political career with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 2004 to 2019.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)