PM Modi Meets President Murmu Amid Speculation Of Cabinet Reshuffle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, triggering fresh speculation over a possible reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers. The President’s official X handle shared photographs of the meeting, which took place shortly after the civil investiture ceremony for the Padma Awards.

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Meeting sparks reshuffle buzz

Although no official details of the discussion were disclosed, the timing of the meeting has fuelled political buzz in New Delhi over potential changes in the Union Cabinet.

The speculation gained further momentum after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader George Kurian resigned from his post as Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries earlier in the day. Kurian’s resignation came following the completion of his six-year Rajya Sabha term, creating a vacancy in the ministry.

Recent BJP organisational changes

Recent organisational changes within the BJP have also added to expectations of a broader reshuffle. Last month, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra was appointed president of the party’s Delhi unit, while Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary had earlier been given the responsibility of leading the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh organisation.

No official announcement yet

Political observers believe such appointments and ministerial exits often precede adjustments in government and party responsibilities, though no formal announcement regarding a Cabinet overhaul has been made.