PM Modi meets NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, says 'her vision for India’s development is outstanding'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu ahead of the prez elections. PM Modi shared a picture of his meet with Murmu on Twitter saying thather vision for India’s development is outstanding.

In a tweet he wrote, "Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India’s development is outstanding."

After meeting PM Modi, Murmu also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah greeted her and honoured her with a shawl and bouquet.

If elected, a strong possibility given that Murmu (64) already has the support of a majority in the electoral college, she will be the first tribal person to be the President of India.

The Opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post.