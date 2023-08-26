PM Modi Meets ISRO Scientists In Bengaluru; Celebrates Chandrayaan-3 Mission's Success (Watch) |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the ISRO scientists team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission at the elemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru on Saturday. PM Modi was greeted by the ISRO Chief S Somanath and his team members on his arrival at the ISRO facility.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

