 PM Modi Meets ISRO Scientists In Bengaluru; Celebrates Chandrayaan-3 Mission's Success (Watch)
PM Modi was greeted by the ISRO Chief S Somanath and his team members on his arrival at the ISRO facility.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 07:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the ISRO scientists team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission at the elemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru on Saturday. PM Modi was greeted by the ISRO Chief S Somanath and his team members on his arrival at the ISRO facility.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

