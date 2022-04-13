PM Modi meets district panchayat members from Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met District Panchayat members from Gujarat and discussed issues relating to rural development and leveraging Jan Shakti for societal progress.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Yesterday, had an excellent meeting with District Panchayat members from Gujarat. We talked at length about issues relating to rural development and leveraging Jan Shakti for societal progress."

During his visit to Gujarat last month, PM Modi addressed Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad and said the Panchayati Raj system is very important to fulfill the dream of Gram Swaraj.

He had further said that in Gujarat, women are representing more than men in the panchayat system.

PM Modi had also congratulated the village representatives for their efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 with protocols.

Earlier, PM Modi paid tributes to people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, and said their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations.

"Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:59 AM IST