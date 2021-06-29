Jammu drone attack: PM Modi meets Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval two days after the drone attack on a Jammu airbase.

The first drone was spotted at around 11.45 pm on Sunday, followed by another at 2.40 am over the military station, which was witness to a terror attack in 2002 in which 31 people were killed, including 10 children.

Officials on Monday said that alert Army troops fired nearly two dozen rounds to bring down the drones hovering over its brigade headquarters.

“...two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military area by alert troops,” Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

He said a high alert was sounded immediately and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) engaged the drones with firing.

“Both the drones flew away. A major threat was thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops,” he said, adding the security forces were on high alert and the search operation was in progress.

Meanwhile, the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit is suspected to have been behind the sensational drone attack on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu on Sunday morning with indication that the unmanned aerial vehicles had come from across the border, a top police official said on Tuesday.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh told PTI that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terror outfit based out of Pakistan, is suspected to be responsible for the attack.

The case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday.