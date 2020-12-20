PM Modi makes unannounced visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, pays tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur

“Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society,” he said in a tweet.

The mortal remains of Guru Tegh Bahadur were consigned to flames at Gurdwara Rakabganj.

The visit assumes significance as thousands of farmers, most of them from Punjab, are protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's newly-enacted agri laws.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has been maintaining that the new laws will bring better opportunities for farmers and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

I-T Raids

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday accused the Centre of adopting "intimidatory tactics" against "arhtiyas" by conducting income tax raids on their premises.

He warned that such "draconian measures" will further aggravate the angst of people against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government.

The income tax raids were conducted on the premises of several big "arhtiyas" (commission agents) of Punjab within a span of just four days of issuing notices without waiting for response, claimed Amarinder in a statement.

Even the local police were not informed or taken into confidence as is the normal procedure, he claimed, adding that the CRPF was used to provide security during the raids by the I-T teams.

(With PTI inputs)