PM Modi Leads Grand Roadshow In Gangtok Amid Festive Celebrations Of Sikkim Statehood Golden Jubilee |

Gangtok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a mega roadshow in Gangtok on Monday evening after arriving in Sikkim to attend the closing ceremony of 50 years of statehood.

Modi, who wore a Lepcha Coat, was received at the Libing helipad by Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

From the helipad, the PM began the roadshow, which will conclude at Lok Bhavan, where he is scheduled to stay overnight.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the open vehicle, Modi was flanked by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on his left and state BJP president DR Thapa on his right.

Large crowds lined the roads for hours, waving national flags and waiting to catch a glimpse of the PM. As his convoy arrived, people broke into celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The route of the roadshow was decorated, with arch gates erected at several points and large cut-outs of the PM placed along the roads.

On Tuesday, Modi will visit the Orchidarium in Gangtok. To commemorate the golden jubilee of Sikkim's statehood and showcase the state's ecological and floral heritage, the 'Swarnajayanti Maitri Manjari' Park has been developed as a world-class Orchid Experience Centre.

Also Watch:

The PM will also participate in the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th statehood celebrations at Paljor Stadium, where he will unveil development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore.

The projects cover several sectors, including infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture.

Modi is also scheduled to address the gathering on the occasion.

He was expected to attend the opening ceremony of the year-long celebrations last year, but could not reach the venue due to inclement weather. However, he addressed the event virtually from Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)