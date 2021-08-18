e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:31 PM IST

PM Modi, leaders across political parties wish Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday

FPJ Web Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo by AFP

Countless netizens took to social media platforms on Wednesday to wish Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a happy birthday. The list included top politicians from across party lines including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The hashtag "Nirmala Sitharaman" has been a top trend on Twitter since early in the morning and continues to occupy place of honour as wishes pour in.

"Greetings to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji on her birthday. She is at the forefront of pioneering reforms that are aimed at transforming the Indian economy and fulfilling the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Praying for her long and healthy life," tweeted Prime Minister Modi. The FM was quick to respond, thanking Modi and contending that his guidance and blessings were a great boon to her work.

While some have shared messages wishing Sitharaman, others opted to share photos with the Finance Minister, seemingly taken during her term in office.

The well-wishers go beyond the Council of Ministers or her party as a whole. Over the last few hours politicians from across party lines as well as ordinary netizens have queued up to extend their wishes.

"Wishing Union Finance Minister Hon. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead," tweeted NCP leader Supriya Sule.

"

Take a look at some of the other posts:

