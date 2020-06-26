PM Modi launches Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan: Highlights of PM's address

Speaking on the occasion, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Prime Minister and thanked him for taking up the initiative.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the way the Prime Minister has shown the direction to the country and gave the message of 'Jaan bhi aur Jahaan bhi" is highly appreciable. Following a similar direction, Uttar Pradesh is working for the welfare of its labourers by providing them employment. "The step has been taken under Prime Minister Modi's dream of 'Self-reliant India'," the Chief Minister said.

"Over 1.25 crore migrant workers who lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to benefit from this unique initiative. Over 35 lakh migrants returned to Uttar Pradesh and over 30 lakh migrant workers were also covered under skill mapping," he said.

Speaking at the launch of "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan", Prime Minister Modi said, "All of us have seen ups and downs. In our social life, there have been problems. No one has thought that the whole world will face a problem at the same time. Everyone is affected and everybody has faced problems. We don't know when we will get respite from this disease.

He said, "Till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID19, we all have to maintain 'Do gaj doori' and wear face masks."

"I have full belief that like Uttar Pradesh, other states will also bring this type of schemes," he said.

"In the coronavirus crisis, Uttar Pradesh has shown courage and temperament. It has achieved success and the way it fought coronavirus and handled the situation, it is phenomenal," the Prime Minister said.

Modi further added that UP is bigger than many countries of the world and looking at the hard work done by the state government during COVID19 pandemic, we can say that it has managed to save 85,000 lives.

With the efforts of UP government, the number of patients of Acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) has reduced, the death rate has also come down by 90%, said PM Modi.

"Today I experience with you the power of work. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Rojgar Abhiyaan is based on this power of work. This power has given inspiration to Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan," he added.

The Centre announced the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package to stimulate various sectors. In order to generate employment with a thrust towards creating infrastructure in backward regions of the country, Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was launched on June 20.The Uttar Pradesh government envisaged a unique initiative "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" which dovetails programmes of the Centre and state government while creating partnerships with industry and other organisations.

